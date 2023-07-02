Maha: Five drown in lake in Nagpur

At least five persons drowned in a lake in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday evening while trying to save one another, police said.

The incident occurred when a group of eight youngsters was visiting the Hingna area on a picnic. However, after reaching the spot, they changed their plan and some of them ventured into the water, a police official said.

''The eight friends were strolling on the banks of the Zilpi lake when some of them decided to venture into the water. After seeing that a group member was struggling to stay afloat, others tried to save him, but five of them drowned,'' the official said.

After police were alerted about the incident, a search operation was launched with the help of local divers, he added.

The bodies of Rishikesh Parade (21), Vaibhav Vaidya (20), Rahul Meshram (21), Nitin Kumbhare (21), and Shantanu Armarkar (22), were fished out of the water at around 10 pm, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered.

