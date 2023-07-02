Man, five-year-old daughter die after fall from train in Rajasthan's Sirohi

A 35–year-old man and his five-year-old daughter died after falling from a train at Abu Road station in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Sunday. Bhimarao had arrived at Abu Road station with his wife and their twin children to catch a train to Falna in the state's Pali district, they said. According to the police, Bhimarao lost his balance while boarding a crowded Sabarmati-Jodhpur passenger train and slipped under it with his daughter Monika. The pair was taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the victims' family after post-mortem. A case has been registered under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the CrPC.

