Man, five-year-old daughter die after fall from train in Rajasthan's Sirohi

A 35year-old man and his five-year-old daughter died after falling from a train at Abu Road station in Rajasthans Sirohi district, police said on Sunday. Bhimarao had arrived at Abu Road station with his wife and their twin children to catch a train to Falna in the states Pali district, they said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-07-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 35–year-old man and his five-year-old daughter died after falling from a train at Abu Road station in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Sunday. Bhimarao had arrived at Abu Road station with his wife and their twin children to catch a train to Falna in the state's Pali district, they said. According to the police, Bhimarao lost his balance while boarding a crowded Sabarmati-Jodhpur passenger train and slipped under it with his daughter Monika. The pair was taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the victims' family after post-mortem. A case has been registered under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the CrPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

