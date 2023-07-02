Take steps to prevent shortage of drinking water and irrigation needs: KCR to officials

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday instructed the officials to take measure on a war footing to stockpile water in the State's reservoirs from Krishna and Godavari rivers including 'Kaleshwaram'--multi-purpose lift irrigation project.

Rao, also known as KCR, held a high level meeting with officials at Secretariat on rainfall, availability of water in the rivers like Pranahita, water storage in the state's reservoirs, electricity demand etc, an official release said.

KCR wanted the officials to take steps to prevent shortage of drinking water and irrigation needs in the state, in view of deficient rainfall during June. The Chief Minister advised the officials to give priority to supply of drinking water and to monitor water reserves in the reservoirs under the Godavari and Krishna continuously. KCR said that water reaching through Pranahita should be lifted through Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla projects and fill Mid Manair. From there, half of the water will be lifted to lower Manair Dam and remaining half to the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) through the revived flood canal. Thus, the officials were directed by the Chief Minister to take measures to ensure that the last ayacut of Kaleshwaram till Suryapet and the SRSP ayacut get irrigation water, it said.

KCR directed the Agriculture department officials to prepare ''Contingency Plans'' to supply seeds and fertilizers to the farmers who already sowed cotton and other crop seeds and waiting to go for another round of sowing activity due to dry spell.

The officials have been asked to submit a minute to minute report every morning to the CMO, the release said adding based on the reports submitted by Irrigation, Agriculture, Energy and Panchayat Raj Departments regarding the distribution of drinking water and irrigation water, the CM's office will give orders and alerts to the ministers and public representatives of the respective areas from time to time.

KCR said, ''Now, the value of Kaleshwaram will be known in difficult times to everyone. It is the testing time for Irrigation department. Irrigation, Agriculture and Energy wings have the responsibility to ensure adequate supply of drinking and irrigation water by lifting water from Pranahita and Godavari. It is a crucial time for all of us.'' ''Abundant water is available for drinking and irrigation needs. You have to prove yourself by coordinating all the systems and doing the job effectively'', the Chief Minister told the officials. KCR further exhorted the farmers to grow crops by following the instructions and suggestions made by Agriculture and Irrigation wing officials and utilise water judiciously in the difficult times, the release added.

