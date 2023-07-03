Left Menu

Woman mauled to death by leopard in U'khand's Champawat

A woman was mauled to death by a leopard in the Sukhidhang area here in Uttarakhand on Sunday, an official said.The incident was reported from Dhura village and the deceased identified as Chandravati, the district administration official said.The leopard attacked some women who were going to a forest to collect fodder for their livestock, he said.The leopard dragged Chandravati away, the official said, adding that the other women escaped and informed villagers.He said after a search, her body was found near the forest.

A woman was mauled to death by a leopard in the Sukhidhang area here in Uttarakhand on Sunday, an official said.

The incident was reported from Dhura village and the deceased identified as Chandravati, the district administration official said.

The leopard attacked some women who were going to a forest to collect fodder for their livestock, he said.

The leopard dragged Chandravati away, the official said, adding that the other women escaped and informed villagers.

He said after a search, her body was found near the forest. On receiving information, a forest department team reached the spot, he said. Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the district administration to provide all possible help to the victim's family.

Chandravati is survived by two sons and as many daughters, the official said.

