Left Menu

Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, several children among 28 injured

Two people were killed and 28 others were injured, including an estimated 14 children, in a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday morning after a neighborhood party, police said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 01:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 01:31 IST
Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, several children among 28 injured

Two people were killed and 28 others were injured, including an estimated 14 children, in a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday morning after a neighborhood party, police said. An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were killed and nine people were still hospitalized with gunfire wounds Sunday afternoon, including a few in critical condition, police told reporters.

Among the injured were some 14 victims under the age of 18, said Richard Worley, acting commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, noting that they were still trying to confirm victim ages. Worley said police were still searching for multiple suspects, and he urged the community to come forward with any information or videos.

"We know for sure there are more than one. We don't know how many (suspects)," Worley said. The tragedy rattled the city of Baltimore, 40 miles (64 km) north of Washington D.C., at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when Americans typically gather for parades, barbecues and fireworks.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight at the "Brooklyn Day" block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood of Baltimore, which hundreds of people attended, local media reported. A witness told TV station Fox 45 that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

Television footage of the crime scene on Sunday showed police tape blocking off yards littered with cups, plates and other trash from the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023