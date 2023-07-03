US is concerned about efforts to interfere in Guatemala election - Blinken
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 05:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 05:39 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the U.S. is deeply concerned about efforts to interfere with the result of Guatemala's first-round presidential election.
In a statement, he added that the U.S. government endorsed findings from international observers over the vote's validity, and said undermining the outcome would be a "grave threat to democracy."
