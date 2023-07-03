Left Menu

US warns interference could undermine Guatemala election

Guatemala's Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Sunday said it would abide by the court decision and instruct its local branches to review the ballots within five days. It had already concluded a review on June 30, it added.

The U.S. is deeply concerned about efforts to interfere with Guatemala's first-round presidential election result, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, a day after Guatemala's top court ordered ballots be reviewed.

Blinken added the U.S. government endorsed findings from observers including the Organization of American States over the vote's validity, and said undermining the outcome would be a "grave threat to democracy with far reaching implications." Guatemala's top court on Saturday ordered ballots from the June 25 election to be reviewed after the front-runner's party and allies challenged the results, setting up the potential for a recount before the runoff vote set for Aug. 20.

Sandra Torres, a former first lady who won the first round, has alleged votes were manipulated. Bernardo Arevalo, who bucked forecasts to become a close runner-up to Torres, described Torres' vote review request as lacking legal merit and endangering the electoral process. In a public statement addressed to the international community, Guatemala's Foreign Ministry requested respect for its sovereignty and the principle of non-intervention in internal affairs.

It also said the government respected the independence of its electoral authorities and judicial branch. Guatemala's Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Sunday said it would abide by the court decision and instruct its local branches to review the ballots within five days.

It had already concluded a review on June 30, it added. The European Union, which monitored the vote and backed the results announced by the Electoral Tribunal, called on Guatemala's institutions and political parties to respect the electoral process and what it called the "clearly manifested will of citizens."

