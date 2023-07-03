Bengal Guv to visit house of slain TMC worker

Left Menu

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose returned from his tour of the northern districts on Monday morning and reached Basanti in South 24 Parganas, where a TMC worker was shot dead in spiraling pre-poll violence in the state, an official said.Bose visited Phulmalancha area in Basanti block where he will meet the bereaved family and also take stock of the situation, the official told PTI.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2023 09:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 09:30 IST
Bose visited Phulmalancha area in Basanti block where he will meet the bereaved family and also take stock of the situation, the official told PTI. The governor had spoken to the family members of the slain TMC worker on Sunday night from the train he was travelling in, he said. Bose's return to Kolkata was rearranged from flight to train to enable him to contact better with the people as his mobile phone would have to be switched off on the flight, the official said.

''The governor does not want to be detached from the people and hence he decided to cancel his air travel and reschedule it on train so that people can call him up and lodge their complaints,'' he said.

The TMC worker, identified as 52-year-old Jiyarul Molla, was shot dead in late on Saturday night when he was returning home from Canning town, a police officer said.

The deceased's daughter Manwara, who is a TMC candidate from Kathalberia gram panchayat, has alleged that her father had been receiving life threats from a rival faction. The governor had earlier visited poll violence-hit areas in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, and Canning and Bhangar in South 24 Parganas. Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state on July 8 for nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats.

