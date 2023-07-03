Left Menu

Fake pesticides worth Rs 1 crore seized, one arrested in J'khand

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 03-07-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 09:36 IST
An illegal factory allegedly manufacturing counterfeit pesticides was busted in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district and the owner of the unit was arrested, police said.

Police seized fake pesticides worth around Rs 1 crore from a house in the Bhadaninagar police outpost area, about 60 km from state capital Ranchi.

''The man who was allegedly running the illegal factory has been arrested,'' Patratu Sub-Divisional Police Officer Birendra Kumar Chaudhary said.

A Mumbai-based company had lodged a complaint that counterfeit pesticides are being packed in Ramgarh district and sold in the name of its brand in markets, which is causing a huge loss to the entity as well as farmers.

''Police raided the house of the accused in Lapanga village on Saturday and seized fake pesticides worth around Rs 1 crore. ''A total of 6,475 packets of counterfeit pesticides, 4,800 empty packets with wrappers, sealing machine and 18 kg duplicate powder used in making chemicals were seized from the factory,'' he added.

