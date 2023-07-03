Left Menu

Woman kills self by jumping into well following arguments with mother-in-law in UP's Bhadohi: Police

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-07-2023 10:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 10:00 IST
A married woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well following arguments with her mother-in-law in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Khamaria locality of the Aura area on Sunday when Santoshi Devi (18) jumped into the well following a dispute with her mother-in-law, Santara Devi, Circle officer Umeshwar Prabhat Singh said.

The body was taken out of the well by police personnel on Sunday night and sent for postmortem.

It prima facie appears to be a case of suicide, police said, adding that however, an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint from the victim's mother, Singora Devi, against the deceased's husband Santosh Yadav and his mother Santara Devi for allegedly killing her daughter for dowry.

A probe is on in the matter, they said.

