MP: 8 inmates escape from juvenile home in Morena

Eight inmates, accused of various crimes including rape and murder, have escaped from a juvenile home in Madhya Pradeshs Morena city, police said on Monday. Efforts were on to trace them.The juveniles who escaped are residents of Morena, Bhind and Sheopur districts, the official said.

PTI | Morena | Updated: 03-07-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 10:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight inmates, accused of various crimes including rape and murder, have escaped from a juvenile home in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening at the juvenile home located on Nainagarh road, an official said.

Eight out of 12 juvenile undertrials, including those facing serious charges of rape and murder, escaped after breaking the wall of a bathroom at around 7 pm on Sunday, City Superintendent of Police Atul Singh said.

A Special Armed Force guard posted at the juvenile home informed the Kotwali police station at around 8 pm, following which the police started a search for the inmates, he said. Efforts were on to trace them.

The juveniles who escaped are residents of Morena, Bhind and Sheopur districts, the official said.

