Pope Francis says permitting burning of Koran is rejected - UAE newspaper
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-07-2023 10:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 10:32 IST
Pope Francis told UAE's newspaper al-Ittihad on Monday that permitting the burning of the Koran is rejected and condemned.
The pope also expressed strong anger at acts such as Koran burning.
