Left Menu

Pope Francis says permitting burning of Koran is rejected - UAE newspaper

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-07-2023 10:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 10:32 IST
Pope Francis says permitting burning of Koran is rejected - UAE newspaper
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pope Francis told UAE's newspaper al-Ittihad on Monday that permitting the burning of the Koran is rejected and condemned.

The pope also expressed strong anger at acts such as Koran burning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023