Left Menu

One killed in crude bomb blast in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 10:38 IST
One killed in crude bomb blast in Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and another seriously injured in an explosion allegedly during the manufacture of crude bombs in rural polls-bound West Bengal, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Shalipur village in Haroa area of North 24 Parganas district late on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Paritosh Mondal, an officer of Basirhat police station said, adding nobody has been arrested yet.

''The two injured persons were rushed to the Basirhat sub-divisional hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. We are investigating the blast,'' he told PTI over the phone.

The seriously injured person is being brought to a hospital in Kolkata for better treatment. Violence has been reported from several parts of the state ahead of the July 8 panchayat elections, leading to loss of several lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023