Pakistan's benchmark share index gains 5% at open after IMF deal, trade halted
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 03-07-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 10:47 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's benchmark share index gained 4.99% at the open on Monday in its first trading session after the crisis-struck country secured funding from the International Monetary Fund. Trade was halted after the index hit its upper circuit limit.
Pakistan secured a badly-needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF on Friday, giving the South Asian economy a much-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- South Asian
- International Monetary Fund
Advertisement