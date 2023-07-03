Left Menu

Merepaia King appointed as Judge of Employment Court

She has specialised in employment and health and safety law, appearing before the Court of Appeal, the Employment Court and the Employment Relations Authority.

Wellington | Updated: 03-07-2023 10:48 IST
Merepaia King appointed as Judge of Employment Court
  New Zealand

Attorney-General David Parker has announced the appointment of Merepaia King (Ngāti Māhanga/Ngāti Te Wehi – Tainui) as a permanent Judge of the Employment Court. 

Ms King was admitted in 2005. Her legal career started at Tompkins Wake in Hamilton, where she spent five years in the civil litigation team before joining Kiely, Thompson Caisley in Auckland, becoming a Senior Associate in that firm. In 2015 she joined Buddle Findlay, and was made a Partner in 2021. 

She has specialised in employment and health and safety law, appearing before the Court of Appeal, the Employment Court and the Employment Relations Authority.

Judge King will be sworn in on 9 September 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

