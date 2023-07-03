Left Menu

Australian firm sues Twitter for $665,000 for not paying bills

Sydney-based private company Facilitate Corp on June 29 filed the suit in the United States District Court for the Northern District Of California claiming breach of contract over Twitter's failure to pay its invoices. The Australian firm's lawsuit is the latest alleging non-payment of bills and rent against Twitter since Elon Musk bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An Australian project management firm has filed a lawsuit against Twitter Inc in a U.S. court seeking cumulative payments of about A$1 million ($665,000) over alleged non-payment of bills for work done in four countries, court filings showed. Sydney-based private company Facilitate Corp on June 29 filed the suit in the United States District Court for the Northern District Of California claiming breach of contract over Twitter's failure to pay its invoices.

The Australian firm's lawsuit is the latest alleging non-payment of bills and rent against Twitter since Elon Musk bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. Facilitate said from 2022 through early 2023, it installed sensors in Twitter's offices in London and Dublin, completed an office fit-out in Singapore, and cleared an office in Sydney.

For those works, Twitter owed the company about 203,000 pounds, S$546,600 and A$61,300, respectively, Facilitate said. Twitter, also known as X Corp, no longer has a media relations office. Reuters could not immediately reach Twitter's Australia office.

Facilitate said it was seeking compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial, legal costs and interest at the maximum legal rate. In May, a former public relations firm filed a suit in a New York court saying Twitter had not paid its bills, while early this year U.S.-based advisory firm Innisfree M&A Inc sued it, seeking about $1.9 million for what it said were unpaid bills after it advised Twitter on its acquisition by Musk.

Britain's Crown Estate, an independent commercial business that manages the property portfolio belonging to the monarchy, in January began court proceedings over alleged unpaid rent on Twitter's London headquarters. ($1 = 1.5038 Australian dollars)

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

