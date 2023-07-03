Left Menu

Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan's Dausa: Police

A man who was looking for his missing daughter was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Rajasthans Dausa district on Sunday night, police said.The family members of the victim alleged that he was killed by two men who had kidnapped the girl.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:09 IST
A man who was looking for his missing daughter was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Sunday night, police said.

The family members of the victim alleged that he was killed by two men who had kidnapped the girl. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old girl returned home on Sunday night.

Police said Naval Singh's daughter went missing on Sunday and he had gone out searching for her. Subsequently, Singh was found lying unconscious near a road in the Lalsot police station area and was taken by the family members to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

According to Nathu Lal, Station House Officer (SHO), Lalsot, the victim's family members have alleged that the girl was abducted and when Singh went out looking for her, the accused strangled him to death.

''The body is kept in the hospital mortuary. The exact cause of the death would be clear after postmortem. The matter is being probed from all angles,'' the SHO said.

The family members of the deceased as well as locals gathered outside the Lalsot police station, demanding the arrest of the accused.

