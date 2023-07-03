Left Menu

TVS Motor Co June sales climb 3 pc at 3,16,411 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:19 IST
TVS Motor Company Limited Image Credit: ANI
TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 3 per cent growth in total sales at 3,16,411 units in June 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 3,08,501 units in June 2022, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales last month were at 3,04,401 units as against 2,93,715 units in June 2022, a growth of 4 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 22 per cent at 2,35,833 units as compared to 1,93,090 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Motorcycle sales registered a 2 per cent rise at 1,48,208 units from 1,46,075 units in the same month last year, while scooter sales posted a growth of 11 per cent at 1,21,364 units in June 2023 as against 1,09,878 units in the year-ago period.

The company said its electric scooter TVS iQube Electric recorded sales of 14,462 units in June 2023 over sales of 4,667 units in June 2022.

On the three-wheeler front, sales were lower at 12,010 units in June 2023 as against 14,786 units a year ago.

