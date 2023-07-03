Left Menu

Ukraine reports incremental gains in heavy fighting

Ukraine said on Monday its forces had gained some ground along eastern and southern fronts in the past week in heavy fighting with Russian troops, reclaiming 37.4 square kilometres (14.4 square miles) of territory. Ukrainian forces were advancing in the Bakhmut direction, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said, adding that Russian forces were attacking in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions in the Donetsk region.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-07-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:42 IST
Hanna Maliar Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukrainian forces were advancing in the Bakhmut direction, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said, adding that Russian forces were attacking in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces were advancing in the Bakhmut direction, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said, adding that Russian forces were attacking in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions in the Donetsk region. "Heavy fighting is going on there now," Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine had reclaimed nine square kilometres over the past week along the eastern front "as a result of improving the operational (tactical) position and aligning the front line", Maliar said. In the south, Ukraine has regained 28.4 kilometres of territory, bringing the total area of re-captured territory along that front to 158.4 kilometres, Maliar added.

Over the weekend, Russia said its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks near villages ringing Bakhmut and in areas further south, particularly near the hilltop town of Vuhledar. They also reported success in containing Ukrainian troops in the northeast. Reuters could not confirm any of the battlefield accounts.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

