Remarks on condition of hospitals: SC stays proceedings before UP court against Somnath Bharti

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings pending before the Sultanpur court against AAP leader Somnath Bharti for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the condition of hospitals and schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Bharti had moved the top court seeking transfer of the case pending before the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Rouse Avenue Courts here.

A bench comprising Justice S K Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia directed Bharti to serve copy of the petition to the Uttar Pradesh government while making its April 10 interim order absolute.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Bharti, told the bench that nobody has appeared for the Uttar Pradesh government despite issuance of notice.

The apex court on April 10 had issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and imposed an interim stay on proceedings on the plea filed by Bharti seeking transfer of the case.

Two cases were registered against Bharti in Rae Bareli and Amethi over his remarks.

The AAP leader alleged that the two cases have been filed out of political vengeance.

Bharti made the alleged derogatory remarks while speaking to the press in Amethi district during his visit on January 10, 2021. An FIR against him was lodged at Jagdishpur Police station of Amethi by local resident Somnath Sahu.

