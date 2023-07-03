Left Menu

Road crash in UP leaves three pilgrims dead

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-07-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 12:05 IST
Road crash in UP leaves three pilgrims dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A truck rammed into tractor-trolley on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway here on Monday, killing three 'kanwarias' and leaving 12 others injured, police said.

The incident took place when the kanwarias (devotees of Lord Shiva) were going to Haridwar to bring water of Ganga river, SHO, Mansurpur, R Tyagi, said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay (23), Rohit (22) and Anmol (22).

The injured have been rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and the truck has been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023