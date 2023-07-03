Left Menu

Elderly woman found dead with throat slit in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 16:58 IST
In a suspected case of murder in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, a 65-year-old woman was found dead at her house with her throat slit, police said Monday. According to police, the incident took place after Sohni Devi had returned to her home at Padasali village in the Kelwa area after having dinner with her elder son at his residence on Sunday. When the neighbours did not get any response from her on Monday morning despite repeated calls, they broke into Devi's house and found her lying dead in a pool of blood, they added.

The woman was alone at home when the incident happened, Rajsamand SP Sudhir Joshi said.

It is suspected that Devi was killed due to past rivalry, Joshi added.

The police have denied a robbery angle in the crime.

Forensic experts, a dog squad and a cyber police team have been deployed to inspect the murder site and collect evidence that could help nab the accused, the SP said.

