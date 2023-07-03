Head of Russian navy meets Chinese defence minister - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 17:45 IST
- Country:
- China
The head of Russia's navy, Nikolai Yevmenov, met Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in Beijing on Monday, the TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying.
The two men discussed strengthening cooperation in the Pacific, TASS reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement