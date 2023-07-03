J-K cop shoots self dead in Kathua

A 23-year-old Special Police Officer (SPO) of the Jammu Kashmir Police allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Kathua district on Monday, an official said.

SPO Avinash Sharma was on sentry duty at border police post Sanyal in the Hiranagar sector when he shot himself in the neck around 1.45 pm, the official said.

A resident of Sanyal village, Sharma died on the spot and later his body was removed for postmortem, the official said.

He said the motive behind Sharma’s extreme step was not known immediately.

