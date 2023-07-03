Left Menu

Vice Admiral Atul Anand takes over as Additional Secretary of Department of Military Affairs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 18:06 IST
Vice Admiral Atul Anand takes over as Additional Secretary of Department of Military Affairs
  • Country:
  • India

Vice Admiral Atul Anand took over as Additional Secretary of Department of Military Affairs on Monday, the Defence Ministry said.

The post was previously held by Lt Gen Anil Puri, who retired on February 28 this year, the ministry said in a statement.

Vice Admiral Anand was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy on January 1, 1988. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (71st Course, Delta Squadron), Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur (Bangladesh) and National Defence College, Delhi, the statement said.

He had also attended the Advanced Security Cooperation course at Asia Pacific Centre of Security Studies in Hawaii, US, it said.

A recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), Vice Admiral Anand has held several key appointments in his career, including the command of Torpedo Recovery Vessel INTRV A72, missile boat INS Chatak, corvette INS Khukri and missile destroyer INS Mumbai.

He also served as the Navigating Officer of the Indian Navy's ships -- Sharda, Ranvijay and Jyoti -- and was the direction officer of the Sea Harrier squadron INAS 300 and the executive officer of the destroyer INS Delhi, the statement said.

His important staff appointments include joint director, staff requirements; directing staff at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; director, naval operations and director, Naval Intelligence (Ops), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023