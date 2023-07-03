Maha: Fire erupts at godown in Thane city; none hurt
PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a godown in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Monday and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.
The blaze erupted at a godown in Owla on Ghodbunder Road around 4 pm, chief of disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.
Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene with two fire engines and the blaze was put out in one and half hours, he said. Gas cylinders exploded in the godown during the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Maharashtra’s
- RDMC
- Yasin Tadvi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha: Builder booked for cheating tenant in Thane
Three from Thane planning to hunt in Ratnagiri forest held Thane
Contractual workers of Thane Mental Hospital launch protest to demand wage revision
Fire breaks out in Thane high-rise
Maha: Man on run for raping teenage girl in Thane district held after four years