6 dead, 1 hurt after S. Carolina house fire, authorities charge man with attempted murder

PTI | Greenpond | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 18:28 IST
6 dead, 1 hurt after S. Carolina house fire, authorities charge man with attempted murder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six people were found dead after a South Carolina house fire and authorities said they charged a man with the attempted murder of the lone survivor of the Sunday morning blaze.

Authorities found the deceased victims and one person in critical condition at a home in Green Pond around 11 am, the Colleton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The survivor was airlifted to a hospital from Green Pond, about 42 miles (67 kilometers) west of Charleston.

The names and ages of the survivor and the six victims were not immediately released.

“Today's events that occurred in this quiet, nestled community of Green Pond are tragic,” Hiram Davis, a spokesperson for the family told WCBD-TV. Davis thanked law enforcement agencies on behalf of the family for their response and compassion and stressed that while the motive is unknown, staying vigilant in the community is key.

“We should always be vigilant. We should always have an eye on our surroundings,” Davis said.

Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, was charged with attempted murder and held at the Colleton Detention Center as part of the ongoing investigation. Additional charges are possible pending autopsy results, the statement said.

Arson investigators from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are assisting with the case, the sheriff's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

