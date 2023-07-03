Oman to establish two free zones in Khazaen economic city - state agency
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 18:50 IST
Oman is to establish two economic free zones in Khazaen economic city at the Al Batinah South Governorate, the state news agency said on Twitter.
The new economic city will be supervised by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, the agency added.
