Left Menu

Israeli finance minister calls banks 'scandalous' but opposes legislation

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Monday he was opposed to legislation that would require banks to pay interest on checking accounts, despite calling the conduct of the top banks "scandalous" in their treatment of customers. Speaking at a session of parliament's finance committee, Smotrich rebuked the banks for raking in huge profits from a jump in interest rates in the past year, and criticised Israel's banking regulator for being too slow in ensuring higher rates are passed through to consumers and not just to mortgages and other loans.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:00 IST
Israeli finance minister calls banks 'scandalous' but opposes legislation

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Monday he was opposed to legislation that would require banks to pay interest on checking accounts, despite calling the conduct of the top banks "scandalous" in their treatment of customers.

Speaking at a session of parliament's finance committee, Smotrich rebuked the banks for raking in huge profits from a jump in interest rates in the past year, and criticised Israel's banking regulator for being too slow in ensuring higher rates are passed through to consumers and not just to mortgages and other loans. But he stopped short of endorsing steps that could encourage the banks to stop lending.

"Interest rates were raised to fight inflation and maintain the economic strength of the country and not for the banks to rake in capital," Smotrich said. But he added: "We need to be careful of populist steps that may do more harm than good." "The conduct of the banks is scandalous. We are looking for the exact tools that will provide an answer to the populations that need it on the one hand, and will not fuel inflation on the other hand," he said.

Parliament member Yinon Azulay last week proposed a bill which would force banks to pay interest on checking accounts and give final approval on setting the rate to the finance minister, but after the central bank chief said it would threaten the Bank of Israel's independence, a preliminary reading of the bill was postponed. Since then, Israel's banks including the two largest, Leumi and Hapoalim, and third-largest Mizrahi Tefahot, have unveiled a series of measures that pay interest on checking accounts and charge lower interest on below-zero balances.

Azulay told the committee his bill had pressured banks to act before they were forced to by law. He and other committee members heavily criticised Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron for being lax on the banks for their inflated profits from interest rates that have risen to 4.75% from 0.1% last April, and for not accepting an invitation to speak at the panel.

The Bank of Israel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Smotrich said he still plans to move forward on taxing banks' excess profits and enacting other measures that would have "maximum benefit and minimum damage" in providing citizens with more disposable income at a time when the cost of living has soared.

Israel's banking system is highly concentrated and controlled by five banking groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023