US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq rises as Tesla rallies on record EV deliveries

The Nasdaq opened higher on Monday, setting the tech-heavy index on course to extend its rally into the second half of the year, as Tesla jumped on reporting record second-quarter vehicle deliveries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.82 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,369.78.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.10 points, at 4,450.48, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 10.78 points, or 0.08%, to 13,798.70 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)