US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq rises as Tesla rallies on record EV deliveries
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:03 IST
The Nasdaq opened higher on Monday, setting the tech-heavy index on course to extend its rally into the second half of the year, as Tesla jumped on reporting record second-quarter vehicle deliveries.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.82 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,369.78.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.10 points, at 4,450.48, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 10.78 points, or 0.08%, to 13,798.70 at the opening bell.
