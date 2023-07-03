Steps initiated for ease of governance to facilitate delivery of citizen-centric services: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the government has initiated steps for ease of governance to facilitate delivery of citizen-centric services for the common man's welfare.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has launched Mission Karmayogi and mid-career training programmes that are aimed at training officers for the priorities of Amrit Kaal and equipping them to contribute to the making of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' with the optimum use of new technology, he said.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 49th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here, Singh said the government has initiated steps for the ease of doing business and ease of governance to facilitate delivery of citizen-centric services for the welfare of the common man.

The minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions said the government amended the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2018 after 30 years so that those giving bribes are also subject to punishment.

''So, the idea of this government is that, on the one hand, as the Prime Minister says, 'zero tolerance towards corruption', (and) at the same time to provide a working environment which is enabling, which allows you to give maximum outlet to your potential and capacities, and the government is very supportive about that,'' Singh said.

Mission Karmayogi aims to provide an opportunity for world-class capacity building to all government officials based on the key principle of ''role-based'' rather than ''rule-based'' and ''competency based'' learning to enable government servants to play their role efficiently, smartly and effectively, he said.

Singh said the pace of movement is very fast now and the officers have to keep up with it, especially since ''we are now part of the global world''.

''New areas like artificial intelligence have a huge role in the defence forces as well,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)