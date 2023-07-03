Maha: Man dies of electrocution in Palghar
A 33-year-old man was electrocuted after he came in contact with live wire while walking on the road in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Monday. The victim Asish Sharma was walking along the road in Pragati Nagar area, when his footwear got entangled in the electric supply box and when he tried to free himself, he suffered a severe electric shock and died on the spot, the official said.
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A 33-year-old man was electrocuted after he came in contact with live wire while walking on the road in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Nalla Sopara in the district on Sunday night, an official said. The victim Asish Sharma was walking along the road in Pragati Nagar area, when his footwear got entangled in the electric supply box and when he tried to free himself, he suffered a severe electric shock and died on the spot, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar
- Maharashtra’s
- Sharma
- Nalla Sopara
- Pragati Nagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adipurush row: Mob protests at mall in Maha's Palghar, asks people to boycott screening
Maha: Heavy rains in Thane and Palghar districts
Transfer of Palghar ZP school teachers, unfilled vacancies to hit students: Panel head writes to Maha CM
Maha: 3 children who lost way reunited with families in Palghar
Palghar police rescue cattle from two places