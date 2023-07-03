Maha: Man dies of electrocution in Palghar

A 33-year-old man was electrocuted after he came in contact with live wire while walking on the road in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Nalla Sopara in the district on Sunday night, an official said. The victim Asish Sharma was walking along the road in Pragati Nagar area, when his footwear got entangled in the electric supply box and when he tried to free himself, he suffered a severe electric shock and died on the spot, the official said.

