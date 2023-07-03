IAF chief visits Malaysia
- Country:
- India
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is currently on an official bilateral visit to Malaysia with an aim to expand bilateral defence ties.
The Indian Air Force said the visit of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) is aimed at discussing areas of mutual interest and cooperation with senior officials of the Malaysian armed forces.
''The CAS, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, is on an official bilateral visit to Malaysia. During his visit, he will be meeting various officials of the Malaysian Armed Forces with whom he will discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation,'' the IAF tweeted.
Malaysia is among a handful of countries showing keen interest in procuring India's indigenously developed Tejas aircraft.
Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh has turned into crime capital of India, says TDP leader Nara Lokesh
Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Army's relief columns assist in removing fallen trees, electricity poles at Gujarat's Bhachau
Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK
Andhra Pradesh has turned into crime capital of India, says TDP leader Nara Lokesh
Guwahati city police seizes huge consignment of fake Indian currency notes, one held