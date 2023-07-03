Left Menu

Moldova investigates security at main airport after fatal shootout

Moldova has opened a criminal investigation into security at the country's main international airport after a deadly shootout in which two people were killed, the prosecutor general's office said on Monday.

Moldova has opened a criminal investigation into security at the country's main international airport after a deadly shootout in which two people were killed, the prosecutor general's office said on Monday. A 43-year-old man is accused of grabbing a gun, shooting dead two security officers and wounding a civilian after being denied entry to Moldova following his arrival at Chisinau airport from Istanbul on Friday.

The prosecutor general's office said the suspect remained unconscious and under armed guard after being wounded in the shootout, and that he had been placed under arrest for 30 days. It announced an investigation into "the failure or improper performance of duties by persons involved in ensuring the security of the airport".

President Maia Sandu has declared Tuesday a day of mourning for the victims of the shootout and awarded posthumous medals to those who were killed. Acting Chief Prosecutor Ion Musteata said on Saturday the suspect would be tried in Moldova and face an aggravated murder charge if he survives.

Normal operations have resumed at the airport, which is now used frequently by passengers from neighbouring Ukraine following Russia's invasion of their country.

