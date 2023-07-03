Left Menu

Man held with smack in Haryana's Ambala

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:41 IST
Ambala, Jul 3 (PTI) A drug smuggler was arrested at Ambala cantonment here and around 270 grams of smack was recovered from him, police said on Monday.

The car of the accused, Ravindra Kumar, was intercepted on Sunday evening when he was coming from Delhi to Ambala to hand over smack to a customer, they added.

The police seized 268 grams of smack from his possession, the police said.

According to police, Kumar, a resident of Madhogarh village in Mahendragarh district, used to source smack from Delhi and supply it to customer in various parts of Haryana.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused, the police said.

