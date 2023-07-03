More than 1.68 lakh goats, sheep sold in Mumbai's abattoir for Eid-al Adha

More than 1.68 lakh goats and sheep were sold in Mumbai's Deonar abattoir on Eid-al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid, last week, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The civic body in a release said of 1,77,278 goats and sheep brought to the abattoir in Govandi area for sale from across the county, 1,68,498 were sold.

Apart from this, 16,500 buffaloes were sold at the facility, the release said.

The civic body had set up this market on 64 acres of the abattoir and to avoid any issues, 300 close circuit cameras, a video wall and five LED screens had been installed, it was stated.

