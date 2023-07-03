Left Menu

Illegal gun manufacturing unit found in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:02 IST
The police on Monday unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district during a special search operation, a top police official said.

The police also arrested a man and charged him with supplying country-made guns to poachers.

A country-made gun along with several equipment required to manufacture guns was seized during the operation in Bhejidiha village under Mahuldiha police station, Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said.

In another house in the same village, the police found 110 pangolin scales, the SP said.

The owner of the house, who is allegedly a poacher, managed to escape.

Meanwhile, two platoons of police were already deployed in six locations of Similipal Tiger Reserve, Gangadhar said.

Stating that the operation was launched in the wake of poachers killing two forest officials in Similipal National Park, the SP appealed to the villagers to surrender all illegal weapons in their possession.

