Looking forward to SC hearing petitions challenging Article 370 abrogation, says Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said he is looking forward to the Supreme Court hearing petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

''Finally the bench is constituted. I look forward to the hearings beginning in right earnest now,'' Abdullah said in a tweet.

Nearly four years after the government abrogated Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will take up for hearing on July 11 a batch of pleas challenging the decision. According to a notice issued on the apex court website on Monday, the five-judge bench will take up the pleas for passing directions.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

