Ivory Coast national held for illegal stay; fake currency notes of Rs 10 lakh face value seized

A 46-year-old Ivory Coast national was apprehended here for ''illegal'' stay, and fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 10 lakh were seized from him, police said on Monday.

Police teams apprehended the accused at LB Nagar X Road on July 2 when he was trying to ''cheat'' people on the pretext of doubling their Indian currency notes, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

Police seized the fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination with a total face value of Rs 10 lakh, and other incriminating material from his possession, it said.

The man came to India in 2021 on a business visa and had been staying in Rajendra Nagar here. His visa expired in January 2022 and since then he has been staying illegally, police said. The accused, with an intention to earn easy money, decided to cheat businessmen/realtors by giving false promises of doubling their Indian currency notes, police said.

Along with his associates, the accused allegedly cheated people on the pretext of doubling their Indian currency after collecting Rs 25 lakh a month ago. He was also wanted in connection with that case, police said.

The man was nabbed on July 2 evening when he was trying to ''cheat'' people at LB Nagar X Road, police added.

