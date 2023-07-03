Left Menu

Anti-government protesters face off with police at Israeli airport

Hundreds of anti-government protesters converged on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Monday, with some in the crowd scuffling with police who tried to clear them from blocking access to the terminal that handles most flights in and out of the country. The demonstrators were protesting against a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to overhaul the judiciary. The overhaul plan would give more control of judicial appointments to Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition.

The demonstrators were protesting against a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to overhaul the judiciary. Earlier in the day, demonstrators briefly shut off access to a major Israeli seaport as the half-year-long crisis over the judicial overhaul again builds up steam.

Police have pledged to keep Ben Gurion operating and an airports authority spokesman said so far there had been no unusual flight delays. The overhaul plan would give more control of judicial appointments to Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition. Talks with the opposition on securing a compromise on broadly agreed legal reforms have so far failed.

