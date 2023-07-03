Left Menu

Punjab Police Special DGP reviews security for Amarnath pilgrims

Punjab Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla on Monday held a meeting with officials from the police, Army, security agencies and the civil administration to take stock of security arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla on Monday held a meeting with officials from the police, Army, security agencies and the civil administration to take stock of security arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims. According to an official release, the meeting in Pathankot focused on strategic preparations for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, encompassing aspects such as police deployment, security measures, traffic and disaster management.

Shukla also deliberated on concerns such as camp security, establishment of a resilient communication network and traffic regulation plan along the national highway and other thoroughfares. He asked the officers concerned to make appropriate arrangements for parking and use strategic deployment of forces across all four yatra routes -- from the Shambhu border to Phillaur, Phillaur to Bhogpur, Bhogpur to Pathankot and Pathankot to the Lakhanpur barrier.

The yatra's Punjab stretch from Shambhu to Madhopur has been divided into four sectors -- Shambu to Phillaur, Phillaur to Bhogpur, Bhogpur to Mukerian and Mukerian to Madhopur.

Emphasising the crucial role of close coordination among officers, security agencies and the civil administration, Shukla stressed on the need for meticulous planning and effective mechanisms to ensure a smooth and peaceful yatra.

He exhorted the officers to pay special attention to vulnerable locations and base camps and directed them to ensure robust security arrangements at such areas.

While underscoring the necessity of comprehensive disaster management arrangements to address any natural calamities, Shukla stressed on the need to implement standard operating procedures to handle eventualities such as fire incidents or flash floods. The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir began on July 1. The pilgrims undertake a journey to the shrine located at an altitude of about 13,000 feet.

