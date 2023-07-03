Guru purnima celebrated with fervour in Haridwar

Guru Purnima was celebrated with fervour here on Monday as people from across the country and abroad flocked to akhadas and ashrams to worship their gurus and take a dip in the Ganga. According to the Puranas, the full moon of the month of Ashadh has special significance as the author of the Vedas, Ved Vyas, was born on this day. A large number of devotees gathered in the ashrams to worship their gurus, while many took a dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pairi. ''According to our scriptures, the Guru's position is considered to be the highest and the relationship between the Guru and disciple is considered to be the most sacred,'' Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri said. Guru Purnima is the day to show gratitude and devotion to the Guru, he said.

The influx of a large number of devotees also led to a jam in the city.

