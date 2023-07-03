Left Menu

Gurugram: Woman gets life term for killing neighbour in 2016

A court here on Monday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for killing her neighbour following a dispute over the former's 5-year-old child defecating on the street. Additional sessions judge Sunil Dewan convicted Mamta and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on her.

On July 12, 2016, Mamta's 5-year-old child was defecating outside the shop of Rekha's husband. When she protested, Mamta and some others thrashed her. An FIR was filed on July 26, 2016 and Rekha died during treatment at the hospital on August 25 the same year. Police arrested one Shambhu Mehto on October 2, 2016, on the charge of giving shelter to the absconding woman. Later, on October 28 Mamta was arrested and sent into judicial custody.

