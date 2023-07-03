Gurugram: Woman gets life term for killing neighbour in 2016
Additional sessions judge Sunil Dewan convicted Mamta and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on her.On July 12, 2016, Mamtas 5-year-old child was defecating outside the shop of Rekhas husband. Police arrested one Shambhu Mehto on October 2, 2016, on the charge of giving shelter to the absconding woman.
A court here on Monday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for killing her neighbour following a dispute over the former's 5-year-old child defecating on the street. Additional sessions judge Sunil Dewan convicted Mamta and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on her.
On July 12, 2016, Mamta's 5-year-old child was defecating outside the shop of Rekha's husband. When she protested, Mamta and some others thrashed her. An FIR was filed on July 26, 2016 and Rekha died during treatment at the hospital on August 25 the same year. Police arrested one Shambhu Mehto on October 2, 2016, on the charge of giving shelter to the absconding woman. Later, on October 28 Mamta was arrested and sent into judicial custody.
