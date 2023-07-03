Left Menu

Woman from Burundi arrested at Hyderabad airport with heroin valued at Rs 14.2 crore

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:58 IST
Over two kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 14.2 crore in the international market was seized from a woman passenger, a national of Republic of Burundi, at the international airport here and she was arrested, Customs officials said on Monday.

Based on passenger profiling, the officers of Hyderabad Customs identified and intercepted the woman passenger from the African nation, aged about 43, who arrived by a flight from Kenya's capital Nairobi here on July 2, they said.

On examination of the passenger's baggage, it was observed that eight traditional African dresses, one handbag and three soaps contained in the baggage appeared to be heavier than the normal weight, a release from Customs said.

After opening the side walls/layers of the dresses, handbag and the soaps, black/clear plastic packets concealed in each of the walls/layers of the handbag, buttons of dresses and soaps were found, it said.

Opening of these packets contained brownish-white powder which upon testing appeared to be heroin, the release stated.

A total of 2,027 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 14.2 crore in the international market was seized, it said.

The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded in judicial custody by a city court.

Further investigation was under progress, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

