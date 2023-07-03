Left Menu

Police officer and man are killed as Indiana hospital confrontation leads to gunfire

Glenn had spent nearly 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriffs Office. Sgt. Glenn shes a cornerstone of our department. Lawalin also offered thoughts and prayers for Huberts family.Tell City, population 7,500, is 150 miles 240 kilometers south of Indianapolis.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Tellcity | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:02 IST
Police officer and man are killed as Indiana hospital confrontation leads to gunfire

Police confronted a man at a hospital in southern Indiana early Monday, leading to gunfire that killed an officer and the man, authorities said.

The shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, across the Ohio River from Kentucky, killed Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn and local man Sean Hubert, 34, state police said.

Officers were involved in an "altercation" with Hubert when shots were fired, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis said at a news conference. He offered few details and declined to take questions from reporters, citing the ongoing investigation. Glenn had spent nearly 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff's Office. "Our police department suffered a tremendous loss," Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. "We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn — she's a cornerstone of our department." Lawalin also offered "thoughts and prayers" for Hubert's family.

Tell City, population 7,500, is 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023