Two drown in Jharkhand

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:20 IST
Two persons drowned in a river in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Ushri river under Sadar police station area, some 190 km from Ranchi, in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Singh told PTI that three persons, who were riding a motorcycle, skidded while crossing a makeshift bridge and fell into the river.

One of them managed to swim to safety, he said.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered under Arga Ghat bridge on Monday, Singh added.

