Snake boat rowed by women capsizes during tournament; everyone rescued

A near tragedy was avoided as one of Kerala's oldest boat races, Champakulam Moolam Vallam Kali, began in this coastal district on Monday, after all the oarswomen of a snake boat that capsized amidst the competition were rescued.

The incident occurred during the boat races on the Pamba river, an official of the district administration said.

Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed several motor boats rushing immediately to the rescue of the oarswomen and life preservers being thrown into the water for them to grab onto and stay afloat.

The oarswomen were then pulled onto the rescue boats and taken to shore.

Several oarswomen were taken to nearby hospitals. They were given first aid and then discharged, the official said.

Some are under observation at the Alappuzha government medical college, but no one is critical, the official added.

