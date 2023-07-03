Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Tailor sentenced to life imprisonment for killing colleague

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:31 IST
Navi Mumbai: Tailor sentenced to life imprisonment for killing colleague
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra on Monday sentenced a tailor to life imprisonment in a 2017 murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge PA Sane also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Ehsan Rabban Khan (36).

Khan had strangled to death Mohammad Jasim Sammo Khan (28), who worked with him in a tailoring shop in Mahape, on July 10, 2017 out of fear that the latter would spill secrets connected to the accused's sister.

The accused fled to Bihar and was arrested a few days later, APP Yogendra Patil said.

APP Patil said 13 witnesses were examined in the case, with the court relying on circumstantial evidence and ''last seen'' theory to convict Ehsan Rabban Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023