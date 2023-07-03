Left Menu

Maha; Man poses as judge, attends events with police escort, gets felicitated; arrested

A man was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly posing a family court judge, a police official said on Monday.The man, posing as a judge, had called Shivajinagar police station on June 28 and sought a vehicle to attend a function, Inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale said.He was given a police vehicle and a guard.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:41 IST
A man was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly posing a family court judge, a police official said on Monday.

The man, posing as a judge, had called Shivajinagar police station on June 28 and sought a vehicle to attend a function, Inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale said.

''He was given a police vehicle and a guard. He attended various functions in Shivankhed in Ahmedpur that day. He was even felicitated at the function for being appointed a judge,'' the inspector said.

After his photos from the event went viral on social media, police officials noticed something amiss and a probe proved the man was an imposter.

''Mir Ali Yusuf Ali Sayyed (32) a resident of Indian Nagar here, was arrested on Saturday. He was passing off as a judge who had been transferred on June 5. He has been charged with cheating and other offences and was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days,'' Mirkale said.

