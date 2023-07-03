Four of Faridabad family attacked for opposing molestation

A man allegedly attacked a girl here on Monday for resisting molestation and stabbed her mother who came to her rescue, police said.

The accused later reached the girl's house and stabbed her younger sister and their father, they said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the accused.

The girl's family claimed that they had lodged a complaint against the accused earlier as well but no action was taken.

All the four family members were injured in the attack and have been admitted to hospital, where the girl's sister is critical and admitted to the ICU. An FIR was registered at the Sector 58 police station, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's brother, the accused, Aakash, is a resident of Rajiv colony. He had been stalking her sister from sometime.

''On Monday morning, my elder sister went for a walk in the park with my mother. Aakash reached there with two boys and he started to molest my sister. When my sister protested, he hit her head with a stone and when my mother came to rescue, he stabbed her hand with a knife.

''As the people nearby started to gather, the accused fled the park. My mother and sister were admitted to hospital. Aakash later reached our home and also stabbed my father and younger sister and ran away. The condition of my younger sister remains critical and she is admitted to ICU,'' the complainant said.

''We have registered an FIR against accused Aakash and his associates under sections of the IPC. Further probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,'' said inspector Anoop Singh, the SHO of Sector 58 police station.

